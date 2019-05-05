Vodafone Idea (India) picks Ericsson's Cloud Packet Core

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has selected Ericsson's Cloud Packet Core.



As part of this deal, VIL will benefit from Ericsson’s market leading core network applications and Network Functions such as Ericsson virtual Evolved Packet Gateway (vEPG), Service Aware Policy Controller (vSAPC) and Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVi) solution enabling fast introduction of new services and providing full service continuity.



Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, VIL, says: “Data consumption in India is growing rapidly and users are looking for new, richer experiences every day. At VIL, we endeavor to stay ahead of the curve by investing in technologies and solutions to address the evolving demands of millions of our customers in India. We are confident that Ericsson’s vEPC solution will be enable us to meet our strategic goals.”



Alvise Carlon, Head of Digital Services for Market Area South east Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson, says: “For several years now, Ericsson has been leading the market when it comes to virtual EPC. As users across India consume more and more data, packet core networks will need to be enhanced. It is one of the largest vEPC deployments for us anywhere in the world. This will not only provide VIL the scale and reach to address the growing data traffic levels in India, but the advanced cloud infrastructure will also enable VIL to tap new revenue streams in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Internet of Things (IoT).”