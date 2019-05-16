VMware to acquire Bitnami for app migration tools

VMware will acquire Bitnami, a start-up offering application packaging solutions for major cloud and Kubernetes environments. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Bitnami, which is based in San Francisco, has its roots in creating Windows and Linux installers for independent software developers. More recently, Bitnami has focused on packaging applications in ready-to-run virtual machines and cloud images to the world's leading cloud providers.VMware said Bitnami will enable its customers to deploy application packages on any cloud— public or hybrid—and in the most optimal format—virtual machine (VM), containers and Kubernetes helm charts. Further, Bitnami augments VMware's existing efforts to deliver a curated marketplace to VMware customers that offers a rich set of applications and development environments in addition to infrastructure software.