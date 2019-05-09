Verizon tests full virtualization of baseband functions

In a trial environment conducted with Nokia and Intel in California, Verizon achieved full virtualization of baseband functions – the heaviest portion of computing on the Radio Access Network (RAN).



Intel provided its Xeon Scalable processor-based platforms and FlexRAN reference architecture while Nokia provided its new AirScale All-in-Cloud Base Station architecture.



Verizon said this virtualization will enable the network to be hardware agnostic, using Common Off-The-Shelf (COTS) hardware, leading to greater flexibility and speed to deployment of products and services.



“Having virtualized the core of the network last year, this significant step forward in virtualizing the RAN edge is a critical piece of providing the next generation of wireless solutions for consumers and enterprises,” said Adam Koeppe, Senior Vice President of Network Planning. “With a virtualized baseband unit, we will lay the foundation to be able to move computing functionality to the edge of the network and will be able to rapidly respond to customers’ varied latency and computing needs.”



"Nokia is a leader in driving and commercializing Cloud RAN innovations, and we are excited to be a part of this collaborative work that represents a key milestone for Verizon’s cloud migration,” said Michael Clever, Senior Vice President and Head of Cloud RAN, Nokia. “This successful trial is an important step in offering flexible and scalable capacity, plus continuous software delivery.”



https://www.verizon.com/about/news/verizon-multi-access-edge-compute-network-slicing



