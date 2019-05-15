U.S. Commerce Dept adds Huawei to control list

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security will add Huawei Technologies and its subsidiaries to its "Entity List" - potentially blocking the company from purchasing certain products from U.S. suppliers, according to The Washington Post and other news sources.



Wilbur Ross, U.S. Secretary of Commerce, stated that his team is "committed to ensuring that information and communication technology and services in the United States provide a safe and secure foundation for innovation and economic prosperity."