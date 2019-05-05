TM Forum names Steffen Roehn as its new chairman

TM Forum has appointed Steffen Roehn as its new chairman for a two-year term, succeeding David Pleasance.



Roehn currently is an Expert Vice President at Bain & Company. He is a former Group CIO of Deutsche Telekom, Group CIO of T-Mobile, and a senior advisor at Reliance Jio. Roehn has also served as a TM Forum Board director.



“I’m delighted to announce that Steffen has been elected as the new chairman of the board,” said Harmeen Mehta, Chief Information Officer, Bharti Airtel, Ltd., and Chair of the Appointments and Governance Committee for the TM Forum. “Steffen’s wide variety of hands-on industry experience and energy make him the right person to guide TM Forum through its ongoing transformation and help our members succeed in the digital world.”



“I am honored to be appointed as TM Forum’s new chairman and would like to thank David for his great service,” said Steffen Roehn, Chairman Elect, TM Forum. “As companies around the globe are going through digital transformation, TM Forum is well placed to make an impact on the industry at large due to its collaborative nature and member-driven programs that crowd-source rapid solutions to some of the industry’s most challenging problems. My combined experience from traditional CSPs as well as from a brand new disruptor will help TM Forum to lead the way forward. “





