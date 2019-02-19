TELUS to trial MobiledgeX

TELUS, one of Canada’s largest telecommunications companies, will conduct a trial of the MobiledgeX edge network in Canada. Third parties, such as mobile application developers, consumer device makers, and IoT hardware manufacturers will be enabled by end-to-end low latency and a global network of participating MobiledgeX operators to innovate with these new edge performance capabilities.
Specifically, TELUS will pilot MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud R1.0, which aggregates processors and GPUs in virtualized cloudlets in key locations near the edge of TELUS’ wireless and wired access networks.
“TELUS is excited to pioneer edge computing technology in Canada as the first operator to collaborate with MobiledgeX and empower next-generation technologies and experiences,” said Ibrahim Gedeon, Chief Technology Officer, TELUS. “TELUS is constantly innovating and trialing technologies that will be vital components in the networks of tomorrow. Partnering with MobiledgeX to pilot its world-class edge computing technology today will ensure that TELUS customers continue to enjoy Canada’s largest and fastest mobile network in the future.”
“The massive edge computing opportunity can only be realized when it can benefit from ubiquity and scale,” said Eric Braun, Chief Commercial Officer at MobiledgeX. “Our work with TELUS delivers exactly that, reflecting an aligned vision for the future of mobile operators as key players in mobile application development, performance, security, and reliability. We are thrilled to be working with TELUS to usher in a new era of mobile services in Canada.”
http://www.mobiledgex.com
Deutsche Telekom deploys MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud
Deutsche Telekom is now using the MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud R1.0 to power the first world's first public mobile edge network deployment and is already supporting the prototyping of developer use cases such as live trials around Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR), and Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM).
The solution MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud R1.0 leverages application cloud containers created by aggregating existing operator network resources. At runtime, MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud R1.0 spins up the containers on-demand in edge cloud locations (also known as “cloudlets”) that optimally fulfill the needs of the desired application and user quality of experience.
Key features of MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud R1.0:
- Device and platform-independent SDKs for Android and IOS devices in Java, C++, C# or REST that support edge node discovery, built-in identity and verified location services, with the ability to connect automatically to the nearest edge location. MobiledgeX will release these SDKs as open source to speed development times and flexibility.
- A Distributed Matching Engine (DME) that is natively borne and integrated into Telekom Deutschland’s mobile network in Germany. The DME allows developers to ensure the identity and location of application users while guaranteeing their privacy as this data remains within the boundaries of the mobile service provider and is not disclosed to MobiledgeX.
- A fully multi-tenant control plane that supports zero-touch provisioning of edge cloud resources via a Cloudlet Resource Manager. This architecture is massively scalable based on the number of distributed edge cloud locations and enables the operator to bring any combination of compute, storage and network resource pools to add to capacity independently of a preferred Virtualization Infrastructure Management (VIM) layer. For example, while Deutsche Telekom edge cloud resource pools are virtualized using OpenStack, MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud R1.0 equally supports other industry- standard VIMs such as VMware or native Kubernetes.
- A global edge cloud SAAS portal that allows operators to visualize application delivery performance and developers to deploy their application containers.
