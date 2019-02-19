TELUS to trial MobiledgeX

TELUS, one of Canada’s largest telecommunications companies, will conduct a trial of the MobiledgeX edge network in Canada. Third parties, such as mobile application developers, consumer device makers, and IoT hardware manufacturers will be enabled by end-to-end low latency and a global network of participating MobiledgeX operators to innovate with these new edge performance capabilities.



Specifically, TELUS will pilot MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud R1.0, which aggregates processors and GPUs in virtualized cloudlets in key locations near the edge of TELUS’ wireless and wired access networks.



“TELUS is excited to pioneer edge computing technology in Canada as the first operator to collaborate with MobiledgeX and empower next-generation technologies and experiences,” said Ibrahim Gedeon, Chief Technology Officer, TELUS. “TELUS is constantly innovating and trialing technologies that will be vital components in the networks of tomorrow. Partnering with MobiledgeX to pilot its world-class edge computing technology today will ensure that TELUS customers continue to enjoy Canada’s largest and fastest mobile network in the future.”



“The massive edge computing opportunity can only be realized when it can benefit from ubiquity and scale,” said Eric Braun, Chief Commercial Officer at MobiledgeX. “Our work with TELUS delivers exactly that, reflecting an aligned vision for the future of mobile operators as key players in mobile application development, performance, security, and reliability. We are thrilled to be working with TELUS to usher in a new era of mobile services in Canada.”



