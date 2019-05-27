Telstra launches its first 5G device, the HTC 5G Hub

Telstra launched its first commercial 5G mobile device, the HTC 5G Hub.



The HTC 5G Hub is a 5G/4GX media hotspot that can function as a secure mobile corporate solution or a family entertainment hub.



“Our launch of the HTC 5G Hub is the moment 5G becomes a reality for Australian consumers,” Mr Penn said. “Since 2016, we have been working with some of the world’s leading technology brands to ensure Australians are among the first in the world to be able to access 5G. HTC has been a key partner for Telstra, innovating new technologies and driving greater connectivity for our customers. This launch of Australia’s first 5G mobile device is a testament to that partnership" Mr Penn continued “and we are proud to be launching it today,” stated Telstra’s CEO Andrew Penn.



Thomas Dexmier, Country Manager HTC Australia and New Zealand said, “HTC is very proud to partner with Telstra to bring the first 5G media hotspot to Australia. With the HTC 5G Hub, customers will be able to experience the power and speed of Telstra’s 5G network in an innovative device, that combines the advanced capabilities of a mobile hotspot with the versatility of the Android operating system, allowing them to connect at home, at work, and on the go.”





