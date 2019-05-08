Telefónica to sell 11 data centers for €550 million

Telefónica agreed to sell 11 of its data centers to Asterion Industrial Partners, a pan-European infrastructure fund manager, for EUR 550 million.



The data centers covered by the sale have installed service capacity of 29 MW and are located in 7 countries: Argentina (2), Brazil (2), Chile (1), Spain (2), Mexico (1), Peru (2) and United States (1).



Telefonica will continue to offer its portfolio of services from a network of 23 Data Centers, including the 11 of the sale. The deal does not include the sale of servers owned by Telefónica, or the management and access to customers hosted on them.









The sale also includes the signing of a housing services agreement under which Telefónica will continue to provide and manage the services it has been offering its customers from these centers and Telefónicawill maintain a direct relationship with these customers. In turn, this agreement will allow Asterion to leverage the sales network of the Telefónica Group's operations to market the remaining capacity of the Data Centers.Telefónica expects to incur capital gains before taxes and controlling interests of around EUR 260 million.