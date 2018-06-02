Telecom Egypt signs PEACE subsea cable

Telecom Egypt entered agreements enabling the Pakistan & East Africa Connecting Europe (PEACE) subsea cable system to cross Egypt through new diversified terrestrial routes between the Zafarana and Abou Talat cable landing stations, where Telecom Egypt will provide PEACE with brand new state of the art landing facilities. The total value of the agreement amounts to US$45 million over the lifetime of the cable.



Telecom Egypt boosts Delta DWM backbone to 200G with Nokia Egypt, Nokia

Telecom Egypt has doubled the line capacity of its its Delta Region DWDM backbone network to 200G using Nokia's Photonic Service Engine (PSE) technology and its existing Nokia PSS 1830 switches. Commercial deployment of the new high-speed service started in June and represents the first 200G long distance, single carrier transmission service in Africa. Specifically, Telecom Egypt is upgrading its backbone network using the Nokia 500G DWDM Muxponder,...

READ MORE

Africa, Liquid Telecom, Telecom Egypt

Telecom Egypt and Liquid Telecom signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to complete the first terrestrial fibre network stretching all the way from Cape Town, South Africa, to Cairo, Egypt. Under the MoU, Liquid Telecom will link its network from Sudan into Telecom Egypt’s network via a new cross border interconnection – bringing together a 60,000km network that runs from Cape Town, through all the Southern, Central, and Eastern African countries,...

READ MORE

Telecom Egypt acquires MENA cable for $90 million Egypt, Mergers And Acquisitions, Subsea

Telecom Egypt announces that its 50% owned subsidiary, Egyptian International Submarine Cables Company (EISCC), will acquire the Middle East and North Africa Submarine Cable (MENA) for a total value of US$90 million from Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding S.A.E. Telecom Egypt said the decision to acquire MENA Cable comes in line with its strategy to achieve a short-term return from this investment and to preserve the revenue stream of...

READ MORE

In addition, PEACE will be granted an additional fiber pair to its redundant cross Egypt routes to accommodate PEACE extensive demand to Europe with a total value of US$20 million. China-based HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC, which is a backer of PEACE, has also agreed to provide Telecom Egypt with fiber optic cables of different cores based on competitive pricing. This cabling will be used in Telecom Egypt's strategic plans for fiber deployment inside Egypt.PEACE is a 12,000 km long cable system with landings in Pakistan, Djibouti, Egypt, Kenya and France.Adel Hamed, Telecom Egypt’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer said: “I am very pleased with the signing of the landing party and crossing agreement as this marks the addition of another cable system to Telecom Egypt’s huge network of submarine cables crossing Egypt exhibiting clearly that Egypt is the ideal digital route and partner of choice for international traffic from the East to the West. Telecom Egypt boasts several differentiation factors in the submarine cable industry that will enable it to realize its vision to become a regional and African digital hub for content providers. These include Egypt’s premium geographic location and the company’s efforts in continuously modernizing and expanding its international network through the addition of new landing stations and the establishment of highly reliable diversified crossing routes.”