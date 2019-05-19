Tata Communications brings Cisco SD-WAN to its cloud platform

Tata Communications and Cisco have extended their partnership to enable customised and secure multi-cloud native hybrid network solutions.



The new offering brings together Tata Communications’ IZO cloud enablement platform and Cisco SD-WAN, giving businesses the ability to securely connect any user to any application location, and provide the assurance of application performance needed to support successful digital transformation.



Tata Communications’ cloud and hybrid networking capabilities are underpinned by the company’s global tier-1 Internet backbone and partnerships with major cloud providers, including Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Alibaba. This means that through IZO SDWAN powered by Cisco, enterprises are now able to offer their employees a secure and reliable user experience for and with cloud-based applications and on premise applications seamlessly in more than 150 countries worldwide.



“We want our customers to be able to harness the power of the Internet and the cloud to transform how they operate, but without jeopardising security or performance,” said Song Toh, Vice President, Global Network Services, Tata Communications. “With our new SDWAN solution powered by Cisco, we offer a fully managed hybrid network service that’s fit for your digital business. It’s a resilient cloud-ready network-as-a-service which can grow and scale as needed, while ensuring predictable and secure access to data and applications.