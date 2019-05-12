Subsea connectivity restored to northern Greenland

Following repairs to a subsea cable linking Greenland and Canada, connectivity has been restored to customers north of the town of Sisimiut.



The population of South Greenland will have to wait for another 15-20 days before the southern branch of the damaged subsea cable is repaired.





Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark with a population of about 56,000, most of whom live along fjords in the southwest.



TELE-POST is the service provider for Greenland.



The subsea cable to Canada was breached in late December 2018. The weather has been a factor in scheduling the repair ship. Since then, an old microwave radio network has been providing service via a second subsea cable to Iceland.



https://telepost.info/da