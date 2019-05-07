Sprint delivers 5G at Google I/O event

During Google’s annual developer festival at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, Sprint is using Ericsson 5G Massive MIMO radios to deliver over-the-air dual-connectivity with 60 MHz of 2.5 GHz on LTE and 40 MHz of 2.5 GHz on 5G NR. Demonstrations include YouTube 4K video streaming, gaming, and augmented reality using the LG V50 ThinQ 5G.



"5G will drive new levels of innovation and progress around the world, and it’s the developers that will make it happen," said Ryan Sullivan, Vice President of Product Engineering and Development at Sprint. "We’re excited to work with the Android community as it develops disruptive new 5G services across all industries from entertainment to healthcare, energy, public safety, transportation and more."Sprint continues to advocate for a merger with T-Mobile to rapidly build a nationwide 5G network.