Splunk hits quarterly revenue $425 million, up 36% YoY

Splunk reported revenue of $425 million for its fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2019, up 36% year-over-year. Software revenues were $265 million, up 54% year-over-year. There was a GAAP operating loss of $145 million and a non-GAAP operating loss of $7.8 million.



During the quarter, Splunk signed more than 400 new enterprise customers, including Brink’s, Cerner Corporation, Chipotle, City University of Hong Kong, El Corte Inglés (Spain), Entertainment One (Canada), LATAM Airlines Group (Chile), PCL Construction, Slack, SumTotal Systems, University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System, Vancouver City Savings Credit Union (Canada) and West Bend Mutual Insurance.



“Our customers are successful because they can unlock value from their growing data landscapes with the unique Splunk platform, and this is what fuels our strong performance,” said Doug Merritt, President and CEO, Splunk. “In Q1, we released Splunk Connected Experiences and Splunk Business Flow, new products that are part of our vision to take Splunk beyond IT and security and to bring our customers closer to their data. These products further differentiate Splunk as we strive to bring data to every question, every decision and every outcome for any organization.”