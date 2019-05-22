Spirent intros NFV test solution

Spirent Communications introduced a test solution for assuring NFV performance as specified in ETSI GS NFV-TST 001.



Spirent CloudSure, which is the first commercially-available standards-based NFV test solution, is designed to benchmark and validate performance and allow service providers to confidently rollout NFV deployments.



Spirent CloudSure offers test packages, consisting of a set of templates that can be easily configured and customized to match service providers’ unique NFV deployments. Configuration is possible via both a graphical user interface (GUI) and an application programming interface (API) for automation users, with Spirent TestCenter Virtual ports and Spirent CloudStress agents generating realistic, multi-dimensional workloads to assess cloud performance.



“Spirent CloudSure takes a new approach to measuring performance of virtualized infrastructure, with a test framework which addresses operators’ key NFV concerns,” said Abhitesh Kastuar, General Manager of Spirent’s Cloud and IP business. “Focused on benchmarking and validating NFV ecosystems in line with ETSI GS NFV-TST 001, Spirent CloudSure is a uniquely flexible and adaptable framework which can also address other cloud testing challenges, such as comparing cloud performance, cloud workload migration, and capacity planning.”