South Africa picks ADVA for nationwide research and education network

The South African National Research Network (SANReN), an initiative of the South African Department of Science and Technology hosted by the Council for Science and Industrial Research (CSIR), has selected ADVA's FSP 3000 platform in combination with ADVA ALM fiber monitoring technology to create a nationwide research and education (R&E) network.



The network, which features ADVA’s dynamic ROADM technology and QuadFlex line cards, will bring high-bandwidth connectivity to universities and research institutions across South Africa.“With this deployment, we’re empowering scientists and academics across the country to go further than ever before. Such an enormous increase in broadband capacity will enable them to push the boundaries of discovery, utilize advanced applications and collaborate with peers in innovative new ways,” said Leon Staphorst, director, SANReN.