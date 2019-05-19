Sony and Microsoft alliance to include cloud, edge, silicon, AI

Sony and Microsoft announced an alliance targeted at direct-to-consumer entertainment platforms and AI solutions.



The companies agreed to explore joint development of cloud solutions in Microsoft Azure to support their respective game and content-streaming services. In addition, the two companies will explore the use of current Microsoft Azure datacenter-based solutions for Sony’s game and content-streaming services.







Sony and Microsoft also agreed to collaborate in the areas of semiconductors and AI. For semiconductors, this includes potential joint development of new intelligent image sensor solutions, potentially integrating Sony’s image sensors with Microsoft’s Azure AI technology in a hybrid manner across cloud and edge.In terms of AI, the parties will explore the incorporation of Microsoft’s advanced AI platform and tools in Sony consumer products, to provide highly intuitive and user-friendly AI experiences.“Sony is a creative entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology. We collaborate closely with a multitude of content creators that capture the imagination of people around the world, and through our cutting-edge technology, we provide the tools to bring their dreams and vision to reality,” said Kenichiro Yoshida, president and CEO of Sony. “PlayStation® itself came about through the integration of creativity and technology. Our mission is to seamlessly evolve this platform as one that continues to deliver the best and most immersive entertainment experiences, together with a cloud environment that ensures the best possible experience, anytime, anywhere."“Sony has always been a leader in both entertainment and technology, and the collaboration we announced today builds on this history of innovation,” said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. “Our partnership brings the power of Azure and Azure AI to Sony to deliver new gaming and entertainment experiences for customers.”