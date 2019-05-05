Skillern joins Flex - former GM of Intel Cloud Service Provider Group

Raejeanne Skillern has been appointed President of Flex's Communications and Enterprise Compute group, which focuses on data center and telco networking solutions and which recorded more than $8 billion dollars in revenue in FY 2019.



Skillern joins Flex from Intel, where she was the vice president of the Data Center Group and general manager of the Cloud Service Provider Platform Group. She managed Intel’s business, roadmap and customer engagements for public cloud infrastructure deployments, helping the world’s largest cloud providers optimize their data center solutions.



Flex (formerly Flextronics) provides design, engineering, manufacturing, real-time supply chain insight and logistics services.



https://flex.com/newsroom/press-releases/flex-announces-new-chief-human-resources-officer-and-new-president