SK Telecom and Microsoft to collaborate on 5G and AI

SK Telecom signed an MoU with Microsoft to collaborate on 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud.



The companies will work on combining the capabilities of SK Telecom’s AI platform (NUGU) with Microsoft’s Cortana digital assistant. Collaboration will also focus on creating better customer experiences in the field of media and entertainment.



In addition, SK Telecom will adopt Microsoft 365 for its own workforce. Eventually, SK Telecom will expand Microsoft 365 to other ICT companies under the SK Group umbrella.





