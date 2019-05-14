SiTime ships MEMS Super-TCXOs for 5G radio synchronization

SiTime announced volume production of its Elite Platform of temperature-compensated oscillators (TCXOs) that provide high stability and dynamic performance at 105°C for IEEE 1588-based synchronization in 5G/4G+ radios and enable wireless service providers to begin their network overhaul.



SiTime's Elite Super-TCXOs leverage its unique DualMEMS temperature sensing and TurboCompensation technologies. The SiT5356/7 MEMS Super-TCXOs deliver dynamic performance for timing stability in the presence of environmental stressors due to air flow, temperature changes, vibration, shock, and electromagnetic interference. The SiT5356/7 can be factory-programmed to many combinations of frequency, stability, voltage, and pull range. This programmability enables designers to optimize the clock configuration while significantly reducing the lead-time and customization costs associated with quartz TCXOs where each frequency is custom built. The device also integrates multiple on-chip regulators to filter power supply noise, eliminating the need for a dedicated external LDO.



“5G is expected to revolutionize the data economy but first it is re-writing the rules for wireless network deployment,” said Piyush Sevalia, executive vice president of marketing at SiTime. “5G radios will be deployed in outdoor environments – on lamp posts, buildings, traffic lights – with exposure to heat and rapid temperature changes that can cause loss of radio synchronization, which can disrupt services like advanced driver assistance systems and telemedicine. Unlike other timing vendors, SiTime takes a systems approach to solve these problems. We optimize our SiT5356/7 Super-TCXO system of MEMS, analog, advanced packaging and temperature compensation to deliver industry-leading performance of ±100 ppb stability and ±1 ppb/°C frequency slope (ΔF/ΔT) over -40°C to 105°C. We believe that radios with SiTime’s Super-TCXOs will minimize disruptions to 5G/4G+ services and ensure a better user experience.”



