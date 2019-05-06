ServiceNow form strategic partnership with Google Cloud

ServiceNow and Google Cloud announced a strategic partnership for delivering native support for ServiceNow’s IT Operations Management (ITOM) in Google Cloud Platform. The partnership will also deliver real-time language translation in ServiceNow’s IT Service Management (ITSM) solution leveraging Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities.



This partnership aims to make the Now Platform truly multi-cloud with the ability to support customers wherever their workloads reside - on-premises and across the major cloud vendors.



The companies said they are also working on additional AI and ML capabilities around document, speech and image understanding.



“This partnership is designed to accelerate our customers’ shift to the cloud and deliver digital workflows that unlock productivity and create great experiences for employees and the enterprise,” said Pablo Stern, senior vice president and general manager of IT Workflows at ServiceNow. “Joint customers will get the best of both worlds: a seamless experience that maximizes the value of cloud investments and the ability to harness the power of artificial intelligence for everyday work. I look forward to continuing the drumbeat of innovation as we work together to make the world of work, work better for people.”



“This partnership is natural; Google Cloud and ServiceNow will deeply integrate, enabling enterprises to optimize their cloud investments,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “Our customers will be able to seamlessly connect what’s happening across IT and take action across Google Cloud.”





