U.S. District Court Judge Lucy Koh ruled against Qualcomm in an antitrust case filed by the Federal Trade Commission in 2017.
The ruling cites anticompetitive behavior by Qualcomm in its technology licensing practices. The requires Qualcomm to rethink its business model and renegotiate the fees its charges to smartphone manufacturers.
Qualcomm is expected to appeal.
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Qualcomm loses in antitrust case brought by FTC
