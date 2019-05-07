Qualcomm and Google enable 5G App tuning on Android

Qualcomm is working with Google to optimize applications for 5G using developer APIs in Android Q.



Specifically, the next release of Android will allow applications to detect the performance of 5G connectivity on Android devices, allowing the application to optimize the experience for multi-gigabit speeds and ultra-low latency.



The companies said that the exposure of new network performance information such as 5G throughput estimation will enable applications to deliver superior quality video, audio and responsiveness, while opening doors to the next wave of breakthrough applications and 5G-enabled experiences.“4G enabled a new wave of disruptive mobile applications and services, essentially serving as the foundation for the smartphone revolution, and we believe 5G will be even more transformative,” said Francesco Grilli, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.“Android is the platform for innovation, proven by the speed with which it is able to embrace technological advances like 5G,” said Bob Borchers, vice president of marketing, platforms and ecosystems, Google. “We’re excited to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies at Google I/O to support developers and the larger ecosystem in unlocking 5G’s full potential.”