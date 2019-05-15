Trump declares national emergency to secure ICT supply chain

President Trump declared a national emergency over the security of the nation's communications infrastructure and signed an executive order aimed at mitigating "threats enabled by information and communications technologies or services designed, developed, manufactured, or supplied by persons owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary."



The Secretary of Commerce is called upon to adopt rules and regulations within the next 150 days prohibiting transactions with entities deemed to pose a security risk to the United States.







The term “information and communications technology or services” is defined as "any hardware, software, or other product or service primarily intended to fulfill or enable the function of information or data processing, storage, retrieval, or communication by electronic means, including transmission, storage, and display."The order does not mention any countries or companies specifically but could be interpreted to include any U.S. technology suppliers to major OEMs.