Portugal's ONI Telecom picks Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Demarcation

ONI Telecom of Portugal will deploy the Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Demarcation (PSD) to provide 10G dedicated links to customers in key Portuguese cities.



The Nokia 1830 PSD is a universal Ethernet and Wavelength service demarcation device that extends the optical network through to the customer premises. Based on a new MEF 3.0 standard, the Nokia 1830 PSD provides both Wavelength and Ethernet services in a low-power, small-footprint device.



Nokia said its solution will enable ONI to manage and monitor its entire transport network, end-to-end. It effectively extends ONI's optical domain management system, the Nokia NFM-T, across the entire network, up to and including the 1830 PSD at the customer premises.



Paulo Teixeira, from Engineering and Planning of ONI Telecom, said: "With this device, Nokia is helping us to provide cost-effective and guaranteed 10G wavelength services to our enterprise customers in key metro markets. With the growing importance of public-private cloud deployments, we are especially pleased to be able to offer our customers dedicated optical links with full-service assurance to their premises."



Miguel Araújo, CT Head of Portugal at Nokia, said: "The 1830 PSD is an exciting addition to our optical networking solution set. Paired with the Nokia NFM-T optical manager, it provides a unique solution for dedicated optical links, especially useful for enterprise wavelength services and datacenter interconnect. We have been very pleased to work closely with ONI Telecom as they deploy this world-leading 10G wavelength service to their customers."





