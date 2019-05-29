Palo Alto Networks to acquire Twistlock and Puresec

Palo Alto Networks announced two acquisitions: Twistlock, a specialist in container security, and PureSec, a leader in serverless security.



Twistlock, which is based in Portland, Oregon, combines vulnerability management, compliance, and runtime defense for cloud-native applications and workloads. The company serves more than 290 customers, with more than a quarter on the Fortune 100 list. Twistlock co-founders, Ben Bernstein and Dima Stopel, will join Palo Alto Networks. Palo Alto Networks will pay approximately $410 million in cash to acquire Twistlock. Investors in Twistlock included ICONIQ Capital, YL Ventures, TenEleven, Rally Ventures, Polaris Partners and Dell Technologies Capital. The company raised about $63 million in total funding over several rounds.



"Our vision for a cloud-native security platform is a natural fit with Palo Alto Networks cloud strategy. We have liked-minded teams, and we’re looking forward to accelerating our ability to serve customers and partners on their cloud-native journey together," stated Ben Bernstein, co-founder and CEO, Twistlock.



PureSec, which was founded in 2016 and is based in Tel Aviv, specializes in serverless security. The company provides end-to-end security for serverless functions that cover vulnerability management, access permissions, and runtime threats. PureSec co-founders, Shaked Zin, Ory Segal, and Avi Shulman, will join Palo Alto Networks. Terms of the PureSec transaction were not disclosed.



Palo Alto Networks said the acquisitions will further advance the company’s ability to offer the most complete and comprehensive cloud security suite in all critical areas of cloud security.



"Today marks another exciting step forward in our commitment to offering our customers the industry's most complete cloud security offering. We believe that our acquisition of these leading companies will significantly enhance our ability to be the cybersecurity partner of choice for our customers, while expanding our capabilities and strengthening our Prisma cloud security strategy," stated Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks.