Palo Alto Networks hits quarterly revenue of $726.6

Palo Alto Networks reported revenue of $726.6 million for its fiscal third quarter 2019, ended April 30, 2019, up 28 percent year over year. GAAP net loss for the fiscal third quarter 2019 was $20.2 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net loss of $40.4 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the fiscal third quarter 2018.



Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal third quarter 2019 was $130.1 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $100.0 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, for the fiscal third quarter 2018.



"Our team continues to execute on our plan and deliver robust results. The excitement around our new products is incredible and will only grow once customers have a chance to experience it for themselves," said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks. "Both Twistlock and PureSec will be important additions to helping protect our customers' journey to the cloud. Combining their capabilities with Prisma, our leading cloud security suite, is a huge win for all of our customers."