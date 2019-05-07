Orange to acquire SecureLink for EUR 515 million

Orange announced an agreement with Investcorp to acquire 100% of SecureLink on a €515m enterprise value basis.



SecureLink provides a full range of cybersecurity services including specialized security consulting, security maintenance and support with 24/7 service desks (SOCs) as well as advanced managed detection and response capabilities (MDR). The group is also a leading value-added reseller of security software and hardware solutions, holding more than 1,000 technical or sales accreditations with blue chip security vendors.



SecureLink was founded in 2003 and is based in the Netherlands with over 660 employees and 14 office. In 2018, SecureLink recorded IFRS revenues of €248m.Orange said the acquisition makes it one of the European leaders of cybersecurity with c.1,800 employees, more than €600m PF revenues in 2018 and strong positions in major local markets through its unique European DNA and a comprehensive cybersecurity services offering.Orange is already a leading player in the French market through Orange Cyberdefense (€303m revenues in 2018, up 12% vs. 2017).“Cybersecurity is a growing priority for companies of all sizes, and we believe the two most important success factors are Scale and Proximity. Scale because today's threats are global, complex, and require matching protection capabilities. Proximity because in the global IT world, you want a trusted local partner to secure your most strategic assets. With the acquisition of SecureData and SecureLink, Orange has the highest scale to anticipate and fend off attacks, as well as local defense teams in all the main European markets, positioning the combined organisation as the go-to defense specialist.” said Hugues Foulon, Executive Director of Cybersecurity at Orange. “I am looking forward to building the integrated organisation with Michel [Van Den Berghe, CEO of Orange Cyberdefense], Thomas Fetten and all the teams”.