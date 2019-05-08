Orange Spain tests Huawei's 400G

Orange Spain has completed a pilot deployment of a 400G/wavelength WDM link in its network using equipment from Huawei.



This marks the first pilot deployment of 400G/wavelength both in Spain and inside Orange Group.



In addition, Orange Spain is one of the first Service Providers to test Huawei's AI-based tools to help and enhance their Operation and Maintenance in the Optical Domain while providing the foundation towards Automation in its Transport Network.



Manuel Sánchez, Network Planning Director at Orange Spain, pointed out: "This joint test is very important for Orange. We have been seeking for technological innovation to efficiently and reliably expand our network bearing capabilities, thereby providing the best service for customers. Based on the new 400G/wavelength and AI-based Intelligence O&M technologies, Orange has confidence in providing high-quality connections to accommodate the yearly increasing traffic growth and to prepare the network for future evolutions such as 5G".



Richard Jin, President of Huawei Transmission & Access Product Line, said: "Huawei has maintained its technological innovation in the optical network field and promoted the optical network industry to the Optical Networking 2.0 era. The successful pilot deployment of 400G/wavelength and testing of Optical Intelligence (OI) are the full verification of Huawei's Optical Networking 2.0 solution. In the future, we will keep on supporting Orange Spain in coping with service challenges in the 5G era to achieve its business success."