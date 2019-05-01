Orange and Dell collaborate on multi-access edge

Dell Technologies and Orange announced a collaboration agreement for distributed cloud architectures.



Specifically, Dell Technologies and Orange will collaborate on the definition and development of:





Edge technology use cases, business models and proof of concepts

Open source consortia and partnerships for the edge ecosystem

Definition and validation of infrastructure accelerators, such as FPGAs, GPUs, and SmartNICs, for edge workloads, including Cloud/Virtual RAN (CRAN/vRAN), MEC, and real-time, interactive, latency-sensitive applications

AI/ML-enabled software to support remote automation of a multi-technology, heterogeneous edge built on virtual machines, containers, and bare metal workloads

Edge infrastructure platforms supporting Telco environmental, space, operational and automation requirements.





“Orange entered this agreement with Dell Technologies to work jointly on a variety of topics revolving around edge computing and acceleration technologies that will be key to reach the full promise of 5G,” said Stéphane Demartis, vice president, Orange, Corporate Cloud Infrastructure. “We believe it’s essential to prepare the ecosystem for telco use cases while progressing in our knowledge of the future technologies. Orange expects from this partnership with Dell EMC not only technical but also business outcomes in order to fuel our strategy towards Multi-access edge computing transformation.”