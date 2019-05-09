Openreach to increase pace of FTTP rollout

Clive Selley, CEO, Openreach, announced plans to reach an extra one million premises with full fibre to the premises (FTTP) service within the original timeframe, meaning four million homes and businesses will have access to a full fibre to the premises (FTTP) service over our network by the end of March 2021.



Openreach deployed more FTTP during 2018/19 than in the previous seven years combined.



We’ve made this future-proof broadband technology available to more than 1.2 million homes and businesses nationwide, and we’ve honed our skills, tools and techniques to become not only the fastest, but the most efficient and highest-quality fibre builder in the UK.



"We’re determined to be the UK’s full fibre broadband provider and we’ve been encouraged by the direction of Government and Ofcom in supporting that investment case."



