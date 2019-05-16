Ooredoo Qatar picks Nokia for 5G cloud native core

Ooredoo Qatar has selected Nokia to build a 5G cloud native core network.



Nokia's AirFrame solution, which will be deployed in Ooredoo's data centers in Doha, encompass Virtualized Network Functions (VNFs), including Mobile Core for Voice, with Cloud Packet Core, Subscriber Management Registers and Policy control on a cloud platform. The solution also includes Nokia CloudBand for virtual infrastructure management, Nokia NetAct, Nuage Networks for data center network automation, and Nokia Professional services.



Yousuf Abdulla Al Kubaisi, Chief Operating Officer, Ooredoo Qatar, said: "The modernization of our core network will enhance our capabilities to innovate with new services. It will also help us to meet additional demands for high-speed data services in general as well as bursts in demand, particularly in upcoming mega sporting events. Our 5G network will open the flood-gates for machine learning, automation and micro-services use-cases for consumer and business customers in the country."



Bernard Najm, head of the Middle East Market Unit at Nokia, said: "We are excited to partner with Ooredoo Qatar to set up a 5G core network that is truly 'cloud native' from the ground up, not just an evolution of current core solutions. Our solution supports all flavors of mobile access network technologies and enables our customers to bring new 5G services to market rapidly. The solution provides the low latency, high throughput and content-rich services that will support Ooredoo Qatar's business goals immediately and well into the future."





