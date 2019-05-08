Nutanix builds its multi-cloud strategy

Nutanix is extending its Xi Frame desktop-as-a-service solution from the public cloud to the private cloud, enabling the delivery of apps and desktops in a hybrid cloud environment.



Nutanix Xi Frame customers can already access applications and virtual desktops from popular public clouds like AWS and Azure. The new support enables customers to extend desktop delivery to their Nutanix private cloud, integrating virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) services with the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud platform. Xi Frame desktops can be simultaneously delivered via multiple clouds and managed via a single console for seamless control and administration.



In addition, the company is announcing new functionality and additional planned availability zones for its cloud-based disaster recovery (DR) service, Xi Leap. Nutanix Xi Leap is expanding beyond its current availability zones in US West, US East and the U.K. to include Italy through Nutanix’s partnership with Sparkle, the international services arm of Telecom Italia Group, as well as in Japan and Germany. Also, Xi Leap can now deliver DR services for enterprise workloads running on Nutanix private clouds using VMware ESXi, making it even simpler to transform existing applications into a hybrid service.



One further announcement is the introduction of Nutanix Mine, a new open solution that integrates secondary storage operations with the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform, delivering a complete platform for primary and secondary storage within the private cloud.