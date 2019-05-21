Nokia now has 37 contracts for 5G

Nokia now has 37 5G commercial contracts, including 20 with named customers,



Speaking at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Nokia Corporation in Espoo, Finland, company CEO Rajeev Suri emphasized efforts to eliminate, by July 2019, any statistically significant gender pay gap in the company that cannot be explained by factors such as performance, experience, job grade, or location.



"5G is not the future anymore. It is here, and Nokia is leading it. We are winning deals and rolling out some of the world's first 5G networks. We now have 37 5G commercial contracts - 20 with named customers including T-Mobile, AT&T, STC, and Telia - and more than half of them include wider portfolio elements that our competitors cannot match. We have some amazing technology. In fact, in pretty much every network where Nokia products are deployed, we are the performance leader."