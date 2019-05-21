Nokia and Keysight launch Open Test Automation Project

Keysight Technologies and Nokia launched the Open Test Automation Project (OpenTAP), an open-source, scalable architecture that enhances and accelerates the development of automation solutions within the test and measurement (T&M) ecosystem, with demonstrated success in 5G network equipment manufacturing.



The core technology of the OpenTAP is a test sequencer.



The OpenTap community is adding plugins and solutions that lead to faster development, new functionality and optimization in test.



“Our goal with OpenTAP is to enable unprecedented levels of collaboration in the test and measurement industry and to benefit all participants in this open-source project,” said Jay Alexander, Chief Technology Officer of Keysight Technologies. “Co-launching OpenTAP with Nokia reflects our commitment to creating software-centric solutions that accelerate innovation through simplicity, scalability and speed.”



Erja Sankari, Vice President of Nokia’s Supply Chain Engineering organization, added, “For many years Nokia has relied on either closed, commercial test-automation products, or completely homegrown platforms that consume precious resources — budget, support and maintenance. Building on OpenTAP fosters innovation in test optimization and efficiency, ultimately reducing our cost-of-test and project risk.”



http://www.OpenTAP.io