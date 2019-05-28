Nikkei Asian Review: Undersea cables -- Huawei's ace in the hole

Huawei Marine is estimated to be building about 30 subsea cables at the moment, most under 1,000km in length, and is making rapid strides to catch up to market leaders Subcom, Alcatel Submarine Networks and NEC, according to this report by Nikkei Asian Review.



The article discusses Huawei's progress in the subsea sector in light of the U.S. government's blacklisting of Huawei.



