More companies suspend business with Huawei

Arm will suspend business activity with Huawei due to the U.S. blacklisting, according to the the BBC. Arm's core designs and intellectual property are fundamental to many of Huawei's own semiconductor products. Some news reports claim that existing semiconductor designs currently under license and in production may not be affected. ARM is based in the UK and is owned by Softbank, which is based in Japan. The BBC report speculates that Arm uses "U.S. origin technology)" and thus falls under the export ban.

https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-48363772



Bloomberg reported that operators in Japan, Taiwan, and the UK stopped pre-orders for Huawei's latest smartphones. This includes BT and Vodafone, both of which are preparing to launch initial 5G commercial service in the next 2 weeks.