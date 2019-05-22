Mobile data jumped 65% YoY in France in 2018

In 2018, operators in France invested €9.8 billion (excluding spending on frequencies), which is €200 million more than in 2017, according to new metrics published by Arcep, the official telecoms regulator. Total investments have increased by 40% over four years.
Some additional stats for 2018:
- Voice calls increased 3.7%
- Mobile data increased by +65% YoY.
- There are 47.7 million active 4G customers in France (+6.1 million) who consumed an average 6.7 GB of data a month in 2018.
- French customers’ data consumption when travelling abroad doubled in 2018 thanks the European “roam like at home” regulation that was introduced in June 2017.
- Last year’s spending increase can be attributed almost entirely to the rise in operators’ investments in FTTH: 13.6 additional premises are now eligible to subscribe to a fibre access plan, which represents 7.9 million additional access lines deployed in three years (+3.2 million additional homes passed in 2018).
- 4.8 million households have now adopted fibre technology, and at a steadily increasing pace (+1.5 million YoY).
Additional market data for France is posted online.
https://en.arcep.fr/news/press-releases/p/n/the-telecoms-market-in-france.html