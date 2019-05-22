Mobile data jumped 65% YoY in France in 2018

In 2018, operators in France invested €9.8 billion (excluding spending on frequencies), which is €200 million more than in 2017, according to new metrics published by Arcep, the official telecoms regulator. Total investments have increased by 40% over four years.



Some additional stats for 2018:





Voice calls increased 3.7%

Mobile data increased by +65% YoY.

There are 47.7 million active 4G customers in France (+6.1 million) who consumed an average 6.7 GB of data a month in 2018.

French customers’ data consumption when travelling abroad doubled in 2018 thanks the European “roam like at home” regulation that was introduced in June 2017.

Last year’s spending increase can be attributed almost entirely to the rise in operators’ investments in FTTH: 13.6 additional premises are now eligible to subscribe to a fibre access plan, which represents 7.9 million additional access lines deployed in three years (+3.2 million additional homes passed in 2018).

4.8 million households have now adopted fibre technology, and at a steadily increasing pace (+1.5 million YoY).

Additional market data for France is posted online.