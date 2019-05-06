Microsoft introduced Kubernetes Event–driven Autoscaling (KEDA), a new open source project aimed at providing an event-driven scale capability for any container workload.
KEDA, which is now in public preview, is an open source component that supports deployment of serverless event-driven containers on Kubernetes created in collaboration with Red Hat.
KEDA presents a new hosting option for Azure Functions that can be deployed as a container in Kubernetes clusters, bringing the Azure Functions programming model and scale controller to any Kubernetes implementation, both in the cloud or on-premises with OpenShift.
Microsoft said Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) is one of the fastest-growing services in Azure.
Red Hat said it is contributing to KEDA (Kubernetes-based event-driven autoscaling), both via the upstream project and bringing its utility to customers using enterprise Kubernetes and containers with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform.
Monday, May 6, 2019
Microsoft intros Kubernetes Event–driven Autoscaling with Red Hat
Microsoft introduced Kubernetes Event–driven Autoscaling (KEDA), a new open source project aimed at providing an event-driven scale capability for any container workload.