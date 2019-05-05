Microsoft Azure adds intelligent edge capabilities

Microsoft Azure announced new intelligent edge capabilities"



Azure SQL Database Edge – A small footprint database engine optimized for the edge, with AI built-in. The new offering brings support for Arm and x64-based interactive devices and edge gateways. It provides low latency analytics on the edge by combining data streaming and time-series, with in-database machine learning and support for graph data. It also delivers a common programming surface area across Azure SQL Database, SQL Server on-premises, and Azure SQL Database Edge. Azure SQL Database Edge support both cloud connected and fully disconnected edge scenarios.



IoT Plug and Play – a new, open modeling language to connect IoT devices to the cloud without writing code. IoT Plug and Play enabled devices are listed in the Azure IoT Device Catalog



