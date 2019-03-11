Mellanox debuts Ethernet Cloud Fabric for 400G

Mellanox Technologies introduced its data center Ethernet Cloud Fabric (ECF) technology based on its second generation, Spectrum-2 silicon, which can deliver up to 16 ports of 400GbE, 32 ports of 200GbE, 64 ports of 100GbE, or 128 ports of 50/25/10/1GbE.







Mellanox ECF combines three critical capabilities:





Packet forwarding data plane

8.33 Billion Packets per second – Fastest in its class

42MB Monolithic and fully shared packet buffer to provide high bandwidth and low-latency cut-through performance

Robust RoCE Datapath to enable hardware accelerated data movement for Ethernet Storage Fabric and Machine Learning applications

Half a million flexible forwarding entries to support large Layer-2 and Layer-3 networks

Up to 2 Million routes with external memory to address Internet Peering use cases

128-way ECMP with support for flowlet based Adaptive Routing

Hardware-based Network Address Translation

500K+ Access Control List entries for micro-segmentation and cloud scale whitelist policies

500K+ VXLAN Tunnels, 10K+ VXLAN VTEPs to provide caveat-free Network Virtualization

Flexible and fully programmable data pipeline

Support for VXLAN overlays including single pass VXLAN routing and bridging

Centralized VXLAN routing for brown field environments

Support for other overlay protocols including EVPN, VXLAN-GPE, MPLS-over-GRE/UDP, NSH, NVGRE, MPLS/IPv6 based Segment routing and more

Future-proofing with programmable pipeline that can support new, custom and emerging protocols

Hardware optimized stages that accelerate traditional as well as virtualized network functions

Advanced modular data plane and integrated container support enables extensibility and flexibility to add customized and application specific capabilities

Open and Actionable telemetry

10X reduction in mean time to resolution by providing a rich set of contextual and actionable Layer 1-4 “What Just Happened” telemetry insights

Hardware based packet buffer tracking and data summarization using histograms

More than 500K flow tracking counters

Open and Extensible platform to facilitate integration and customization with 3rd party and open source visualization tools

Support for traditional visibility tools including sFlow, Streaming and In-band telemetry

Marvell said its Ethernet Cloud Fabric incorporates Ethernet Storage Fabric (ESF) technology that seamlessly allows the network to serve as the ideal scale-out data plane for computing, storage, artificial intelligence, and communications traffic.

“The Spectrum-2 switch ASIC operates at speeds up to 400 Gigabit Ethernet, but goes beyond just raw performance by delivering the most advanced features of any switch in its class without compromising operation ability and simplicity,” said Amir Prescher, senior vice president of end user sales and business development at Mellanox Technologies, “Spectrum-2 enables a new era of Ethernet Cloud Fabrics designed to increase business continuity by delivering the most advanced visibility capabilities to detect and eliminate data center outages. This state-of-the-art visibility technology is combined with fair and predictable performance unmatched in the industry, which guarantees consistent application level performance, which in turn drives predictable business results for our customers. Spectrum-2 is at the heart a new family of SN3000 switches that come in leaf, spine, and super-spine form factors.”





The Spectrum-2 based SN3000 family of switch systems with ECF technology will be available in Q3.



