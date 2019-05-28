MEF releases SD-WAN service standard

MEF released a draft standard that defines an SD-WAN service and its various attributes. MEF is now moving the draft SD-WAN Service Attributes and Services standard (MEF 70) through the last phase of membership and Board approval.



MEF said its goal is to help ecosystem stakeholders to use the same terminology when buying, selling, assessing, deploying, and delivering SD-WAN services. The SD-WAN service definition is a foundational step for accelerating sales, market adoption, and certification of MEF 3.0 SD-WAN services orchestrated across a global ecosystem of service provider networks.



“MEF’s team of SD-WAN experts has worked overtime to develop a robust and timely industry standard following multiple rounds of in-depth peer review,” said Pascal Menezes, CTO, MEF. “We will officially publish MEF’s SD-WAN service standard by mid-July 2019, but we are making the final draft publicly available now because broad industry alignment on common terminology will be healthy for market growth.”



MEF’s SD-WAN service definition standard describes requirements for an application-aware, over-the-top WAN connectivity service that uses policies to determine how application flows are directed over multiple underlay networks irrespective of the underlay technologies or service providers who deliver them.



The new standard provides for critical terms such as:





SD-WAN UNI - s definition for Carrier Ethernet is extended to cover things for SD-WAN using common characteristics

- s definition for Carrier Ethernet is extended to cover things for SD-WAN using common characteristics SD-WAN Edge - a functional element in the network such as CPE or a virtual appliance such as a VNF.

- a functional element in the network such as CPE or a virtual appliance such as a VNF. UCS (underlay connecticty service) - describes the underlay WAN service, which Could be DSL, cable, MPLS or 4G/5G.

(underlay connecticty service) - describes the underlay WAN service, which Could be DSL, cable, MPLS or 4G/5G. TVC (tunnel virtual connection) - this uses the same methodology as an Ethernet virtual connection





MEF already has begun work on the next phase of SD-WAN standardization (MEF 70.1), which covers more complex service attributes related to application business importance and prioritization, underlay network characteristics, and connectivity to private/public cloud services consistent with market priorities for SD-WAN services. MEF also is progressing standards work focused on LSO APIs, application security, and intent-based networking for SD-WAN services.In addition, MEF said it remains on track to launch its pilot MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Service Certification program in 2019. This certification will test a set of service attributes and their behaviors defined in the SD-WAN standard and described in detail in the upcoming MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Service Certification Blueprint.