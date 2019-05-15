MediaTek completes standalone 5G call on 2.6GHz with Ericsson

Ericsson and MediaTek completed a 5G standalone end-to-end call on the 2.6GHz band based on 3GPP’s 5G December 2018 specifications.



The test was completed in April in a lab in Ottawa, Canada, connected a MediaTek chipset with an Ericsson Radio System radio AIR 6488 5G using 5G NR commercial software and dual-mode 5G Cloud Core solution. The call was fully compliant with 3GPP’s Release 15 specifications for 5G from December 2018, providing maturity and better support for 5G SA commercial live network launches.



Per Narvinger, Head of Product Area Networks, Ericsson, says: “We continue to promote interoperability so we can build a strong 5G ecosystem, and have reached an important milestone with MediaTek. As non-standalone 5G is maturing, we are also paving the way for standalone 5G to deliver on the full promises of 5G.”





