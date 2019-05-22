Malaysia's U Mobile picks Nokia for Single RAN

U Mobile awarded a three-year contract to Nokia to deploy a Single Radio Access Network (RAN) network as well as microwave and IP-based mobile transport technologies across Malaysia.



U Mobile is a current provider of 3G and 4G mobile services via a combination of its own network and through a RAN sharing agreement.



Specifically, Nokia will deploy a Single RAN Advanced network in greenfield locations across Malaysia, facilitating U Mobile's aggressive network expansion.



The companies will also collaborate on a 5G live network trial later this year.



Woon Ooi Yuen, CTO of U Mobile said: "U Mobile has been aggressively expanding our network across Malaysia in our drive to bring our customers a superior experience. We are delighted to be able to leverage on Nokia's expertise in our network expansion journey. We are of course also looking forward to working with Nokia as part of our Road To 5G Strategy. We have in our plan to conduct several 5G live trials with Nokia later this year for various use cases. Currently, we already have in place Nokia's AirScale base stations which are 5G-ready and hence, ready for trials.''