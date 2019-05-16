MACOM appoints Stephen G. Daly as CEO

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings appointed Stephen G. Daly as its new President and CEO, effective immediately, following the resignation of John Croteau.



Croteau had served as President and Chief Executive Officer since December 2012. Mr. Croteau will be available to MACOM in an advisory capacity for the next two months to ensure a smooth transition.



Daly has served on MACOM’s Board of Directors since March 2015 and has over 25 years of experience in the semiconductor industry. Prior to joining MACOM’s Board of Directors, Mr. Daly had served for almost ten years as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hittite Microwave, a provider of analog and mixed signal integrated circuits, modules and subsystems for commercial and military radio frequency, microwave and millimeterwave applications.