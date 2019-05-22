Luna Innovations debuts high-res analyzer for silicon photonics

Luna Innovations introduced its next generation, high-performance, high-resolution analyzer for optical components and networks. The new product extends the optical frequency domain reflectometry (OFDR) platform from Luna Innovations to manufacturing test and quality control applications.



The new Luna 6415 features an integrated tunable laser that provides fast and accurate information at a fraction of the cost of multi-unit test systems. The company says that unlike traditional passive component testers, the Luna 6415 measures and analyzes the Insertion Loss (IL) and Return Loss (RL) distribution, as well as length, working in either reflection or transmission.



“Today’s extreme expansion in communications bandwidth and capacity depends on rapid advancements in fiber optic component and network technology. A high-speed, economical and scalable optical network is the backbone of our communications infrastructure and forms the basis for everything from cloud computing to ultra-fast 5G mobile networking,” Scott Graeff, President and CEO of Luna Innovations, said. “The 6415 gives our customers the power to develop, test and manufacture the next generation optical network components that fuel this global demand for bandwidth.”



https://lunainc.com/product/luna-6415/





