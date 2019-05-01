Liqid delivers software-defined fabric for AI workloads on Dell PowerEdge

Liqid, which has developed a software-defined composable infrastructure platform, announced an OEM relationship with Dell Technologies OEM & IoT Solutions.



Liqid's software-defined fabric can be coupled with the Dell EMC PowerEdge portfolio to deliver low-latency resource allocation to pools of disaggregated GPUs, FPGAs, CPUs, NVMe storage and Intel Optane memory extension technologies. This enables users to orchestrate balanced systems for each AI phase of data ingest, cleaning/tagging, training, and inference, while minimizing the data center footprint.



Liqid is based in Broomfield, Colorado.



“AI workloads represent a highly uneven series of compute processes in which data is moved from one system to the next depending on the task, with resources sitting idle much of the time. The cost associated with these architectural inefficiencies can make AI, edge computing, and other economy-driving technologies unsustainable for many users,” said Sumit Puri, CEO and Cofounder, Liqid. “We are proud to work with Dell Technologies OEM & IoT Solutions to provide solutions based on our respective, award-winning technologies, delivering composable infrastructure that permit users to utilize a single, comprehensive, adaptive platform to increase utilization by at least 2-3X and reduce the data center footprint for high-value applications.”



“Many organizations are looking for ways to integrate AI and machine learning into their IT infrastructure while avoiding the hardware sprawl and inefficiencies that often come with it,” said Ron Pugh, Vice President, Dell Technologies OEM & IoT Solutions. “Liqid now can provide its composable solutions for AI, based on trusted Dell EMC PowerEdge infrastructure and support, for IT users seeking to improve utilization and efficiency for data-intensive applications.”



