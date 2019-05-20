Lattice’s MachX03D FPGA offers Hardware Root-of-Trust

Lattice Semiconductor has begun sampling its MachXO3D FPGA for securing systems against a variety of threats.



The MachXO3 FPGA devices are typically the “first-on/last-off” component on circuit boards.



Lattice Semiconductor said that by integrating security and system control functions, its device becomes the first link in a chain of trust that protects entire systems.



Key features of the new MachXO3D include:





Control function FPGA that provides 4K and 9K look-up tables for implementing logic that instantly configures at power up from on device flash memory

On-device regulator for single 2.5/3.3-volt power supply operation

Support for up to 2700 Kbits of user Flash memory and up to 430 Kbits sysMEM™ embedded block RAM to provide more flexible design options

Up to 383 I/Os, configurable to support LVCMOS 3.3 to 1.0, and designed to integrate into a wide variety of system environments with features such as hot-socketing, default pull-down, input hysteresis, and programmable slew rate

Embedded security block that provides pre-verified hardware support for cryptographic functions such as ECC, AES, SHA, PKC and Unique Secure ID

Embedded secure configuration engine to ensure only FPGA configurations from a trusted source can be installed

Dual on-device configuration memories to enable fail-safe reprogramming of component firmware in the event of compromise

“System developers commonly take advantage of FPGA flexibility to enhance system functions after deployment,” said Gordon Hands, Director of Solutions Marketing, Lattice Semiconductor. “With MachXO3D, we took care to retain that flexibility while adding a secure configuration block to deliver the industry’s first control-oriented FPGA compliant with NIST’s Platform Firmware Resilience specification.”Sampling is underway.