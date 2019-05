Royal KPN will sell its data center subsidiary NLDC to a fund managed by DWS, a global infrastructure investment fund. NLDC operates a portfolio of six data centers of which three in the Amsterdam area and three regional hotspots in Eindhoven, Rotterdam and Groningen. Financial terms were not disclosed.





KPN said the sale is in line with its strategy to focus on its core ICT business services, such as security, workspace, cloud telephony, and hybrid-cloud solutions. The carrier plans to continue to deliver services from the divested data centers in the Netherlands. KPN will also use public clouds such AWS and Azure.The proceeds of the transaction will be retained to increase operational and financial flexibility. The transaction is subject to regular closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.