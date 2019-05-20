Kingston Digital ships next gen NVMe PCIe SSD

Kingston Digital announced its next gen M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD for enterprise and power users based on the latest Gen 3.0 x 4 controller and 96-layer 3D TLC NAND. It offers read and write speeds up to 3,200 and 2,200MB/s, respectively.



The KC2000 is a self-encrypting drive that supports end-to-end data protection using 256-bit AES Hardware-based encryption and allows the usage of independent software vendors with TCG Opal 2.0 security management solutions.Drive capacities are 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB.