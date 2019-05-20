Monday, May 20, 2019

Kingston Digital ships next gen NVMe PCIe SSD

Monday, May 20, 2019    

Kingston Digital announced its next gen M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD for enterprise and power users based on the latest Gen 3.0 x 4 controller and 96-layer 3D TLC NAND. It offers read and write speeds up to 3,200 and 2,200MB/s, respectively.


The KC2000 is a self-encrypting drive that supports end-to-end data protection using 256-bit AES Hardware-based encryption and allows the usage of independent software vendors with TCG Opal 2.0 security management solutions.

Drive capacities are 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB.

See also