Keysight launches next gen network analyzers

Keysight Technologies introduced its next generation of network analyzers for testing active and passive components for devices such as cell phones, satellite communications, and 5G base stations.



Keysight’s new E5080B, P50xxA Series, and M980xA Series network analyzers deliver next generation features and performance in benchtop, USB, and PXI form factors. These new analyzers combine built-in pulse generators and modulators, spectrum analysis, and time domain analysis in a single instrument to save time by fully characterizing modern devices without the need for additional test hardware.



automatic fixture removal

time domain analysis

basic pulsed-RF measurements

scalar mixer/converter measurements

gain compression measurements

spectrum analysis

“Keysight understands the unique challenges engineers face when testing components that require a wide variety of measurements, such as multiple-input multiple-output antennas used in wireless or radio applications,” said Joe Rickert, vice president of high frequency measurement R&D, at Keysight Technologies. “Keysight’s new network analyzers deliver the core functionality needed for engineers to perform the required variety of measurements via a single instrument.”Keysight’s new network analyzers include the following measurement application software:http://www.keysight.com